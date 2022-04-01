Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,169,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 338,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $110.95 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.