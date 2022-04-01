Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.16.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $62.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.