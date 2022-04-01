KuCoin Shares (KCS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (KCS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00037225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00108278 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

