Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $43.31

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.31, but opened at $41.98. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 624 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.