Lake Street Capital Trims Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Target Price to $3.00

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

SLHG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 213,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

