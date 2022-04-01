Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.30. 369,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,914. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

