Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after purchasing an additional 461,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.