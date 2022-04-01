Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Land Securities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of LSGOF stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.