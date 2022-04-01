Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 4,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,337. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $568.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

