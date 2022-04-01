Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 46,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

