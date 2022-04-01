Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.75

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 75068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.