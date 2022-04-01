Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.75

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 75068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.
In other Lantheus news, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
