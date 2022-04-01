Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.19. 6,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 958,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Latham Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Latham Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Latham Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 323,851 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 70,889 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

