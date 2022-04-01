Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 815,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.24. 715,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

