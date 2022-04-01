Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $51,646.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.07215482 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,038.35 or 0.99950613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054011 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

