Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 27,995.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 156.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average of $168.02. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

