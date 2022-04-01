Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $183,414,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.69. 42,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,865. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.