Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEG. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.47. 53,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,717. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

