LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LPL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. LG Display has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LG Display by 110.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 651.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 739.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

