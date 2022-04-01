LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Separately, CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LPL stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts predict that LG Display will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3,313.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 185,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in LG Display by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

