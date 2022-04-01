Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Ning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

LNNGY traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $212.49. 17,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $161.00 and a 52-week high of $348.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.48.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

