Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $212.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $135.32 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $157.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

