Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

