Lincoln National Corp Has $183,000 Holdings in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lightning eMotors were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,995,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZEV. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49. Research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

