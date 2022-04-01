Lincoln National Corp Sells 57,673 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,673 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,575.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,343,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,263,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 483,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 379.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 286,116 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 162.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 254.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.81.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 464.80% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

