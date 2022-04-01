Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Acquires $57,050.00 in Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) Director Dipti Amin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LCTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.
