Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Acquires $57,050.00 in Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) Director Dipti Amin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 313,795 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

