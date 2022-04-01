Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,608,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 2,049,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,297.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS LIOPF remained flat at $$13.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. Lion has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lion will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

