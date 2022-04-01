Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.38. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

