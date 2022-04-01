LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $84.36. 5,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

