LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

LPSN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 762,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,508. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

