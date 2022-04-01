Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 202,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306,422. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.