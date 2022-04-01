Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Update

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 750,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of Local Bounti stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 4,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

