LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 320 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

