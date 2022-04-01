LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.
About LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.