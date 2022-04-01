LSV Asset Management Acquires 3,800 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.11% of First American Financial worth $180,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.82. 700,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,092. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.