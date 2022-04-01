LSV Asset Management Acquires 7,465 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.47% of Universal Health Services worth $153,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

UHS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.95. 453,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.40. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

