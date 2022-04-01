LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.44% of Xerox worth $138,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.74. 29,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,887. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

