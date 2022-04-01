LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,598,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 149,166 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.21% of Chemours worth $120,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of CC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.96. 7,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,741. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

