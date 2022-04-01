LSV Asset Management Sells 148,408 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,408 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.68% of Greif worth $107,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Greif by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

