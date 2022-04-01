Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 24.64 and last traded at 24.87. Approximately 136,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,860,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is 26.59 and its 200-day moving average is 33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.