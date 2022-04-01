Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average is $381.04. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
