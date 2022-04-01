Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $507.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $365.23 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.04. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.