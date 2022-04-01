Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $343.97, but opened at $370.16. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $367.18, with a volume of 46,054 shares.

The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.75 and a 200 day moving average of $381.04.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

