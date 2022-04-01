Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.28.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $366.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average is $381.04. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

