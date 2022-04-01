Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 41,466 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $13.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $693.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

