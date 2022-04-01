LVZ Inc. Buys 19,493 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.0% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.51. 14,460,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

