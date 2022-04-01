LVZ Inc. Buys 6,166 Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Timothy Plan International ETF accounts for 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $888,000.

Shares of TPIF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 84,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,630. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

