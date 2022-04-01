LVZ Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,004 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 412.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BYD stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 34,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,204. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.