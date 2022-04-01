LVZ Inc. Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $90,003,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 99,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average of $197.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

