LVZ Inc. Sells 6,435 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

LVZ Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,818. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

