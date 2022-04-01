Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

A number of analysts have commented on MGA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,443. Magna International has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

